In just two days, more than 900 people aboard small boats they crossed the English Channel. The French authorities prevented the departure of another 564 people.

One hundred and thirty-eight migrants, in distress while trying to reach England on makeshift boats, were rescued on Thursday 16 December off the Pas de Calais, a 31-kilometer strait that separates France from Great Britain, the maritime prefecture announced on Friday. .

“On Thursday 16 December, the Gris-Nez Regional Operations Center for Surveillance and Rescue is informed that many boats attempting to cross the Channel are in trouble in the strait,” the maritime prefecture of the English Channel and the North Sea said in a statement.

In 2021, more than 27,700 people made the crossing, up from 8,400 in 2020. Last month, 27 people, including 17 men, seven women – one of them pregnant – and three children, drowned when their boat sank near Calais.