The threat was not in vain: Burmese security forces have kept their word to shoot protesters “in the back and head” if they continued to defy their authority. The warning, launched the day before, has materialized this Saturday, in one of the fiercest days of repression to date against the participants in the protests called in at least 40 cities in Myanmar, with more than 90 dead – including one five-year-old boy – for the attacks by the police and the military, according to the independent media Myanmar Now. In parallel, the military junta celebrated Armed Forces Day with a military parade in the capital, Naypyidó, ignored by the international community, with exceptions such as Russia.

The Armed Forces have reached a point of delirium this Saturday. While its commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the coup on February 1, assured in a 30-minute speech delivered on the occasion of the military anniversary – the 76th anniversary of the rebellion against the Japanese occupation – that the Army “I would protect the people of Myanmar and defend democracy”, scenes similar to those of a war were lived throughout the country. In line with the warning issued on Friday by the military, soldiers and police fired to kill protesters from dozens of cities, including the main ones, Yangon and Mandalay, but also from remote locations, in images released by local media and citizens in social networks.

A heartbreaking video shows a father screaming in dismay as his son has been killed while carrying him in his arms in a car; The photograph of a baby just one year old with a bloody eye after being hit by a rubber bullet while at his home in Yangon also aroused outrage. A five-year-old boy is among the at least 29 who died this Saturday in Mandalay, the second largest city in the country. Another 24 people have died in the commercial capital, Yangon, in addition to dozens in various cities across the country, according to local media such as Myanmar Now.

Emergency and rescue teams hope that the number of fatalities will increase in the coming hours, after a day in which tens of thousands of people took to the streets again to protest against the coup plotters, despite threats from the junta. military broadcast by the state television channel, MRTV, the day before.

Some soldiers beat a man who remains on the ground in a street in Sanchaung, this Saturday. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS / Reuters

With the latest casualties, the number of civilians killed since the February riot exceeds 400, according to the Myanmar Political Prisoners Assistance Association. A protester, Thu Ya Zaw, denounces from the central city of Myingyan: “They are killing us like chickens, even inside our own houses,” according to Reuters. “We are going to continue protesting, despite everything … We will fight until the military junta falls,” he adds.

Bullet shells fired during the protests this Saturday. HANDOUT / AFP

The attacks by the security forces occurred simultaneously with the celebration of Armed Forces Day, which has been commemorated in Naypyidó with a military parade chaired by Min Aung Hlaing. “The Army wants to reach out to the entire population and safeguard democracy,” said the general in a televised speech, in which he added that the authorities seek to restore peace in the country, lost since the February coup. A coup that put a full stop to 10 years of democratic transition and prevented the inauguration of the new Parliament, led by the National League for Democracy (NLD) of Aung San Suu Kyi, winner of the elections last November. Suu Kyi has been in custody ever since.

“Today is the day of shame for the Armed Forces,” denounces Dr. Sasa, spokesman for the Committee for the Representation of the Parliamentary Union (CRPH), the self-proclaimed Burmese civilian government. Made up of NLD MPs still at large, the collective seeks to be recognized as the legitimate representative of Myanmar by the international community. The Civil Disobedience Movement, another group opposed to the coup, received a symbolic accolade on Friday after being nominated by a committee of Norwegian academics for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was already awarded to Suu Kyi in 1991.

Although most countries did not send representatives to the military parade, according to the media Asia Nikkei, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand did. “Russia is a true friend”, praised Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday. Russia sent its Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Formin to the parade. The majority of ethnic guerrillas also declined the invitation to participate in the event, which commemorates the country’s rebellion against the Japanese occupation in 1945. One of these groups, the Karen National Union, which fights the Tatmadaw – as the Burmese Army is known. For decades, he claimed he had stormed a Burmese military post near the Thai border, killing 10 members of the army.