Between January and June 2023, more than 700 people got jobs at factories and factories in Moscow thanks to the city’s personnel programs. About this on Thursday, July 13, reported Deputy Mayor of the capital for economic policy and property and land relations Vladimir Efimov.

According to him, the authorities of the capital are actively working to attract employees to city enterprises, as well as to develop their professional potential. So, 727 specialists have already got a job, more than 1.2 thousand college students are currently doing internships with the possibility of going to work, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

In the capital, work on the development of human resources has been actively carried out for several years. Since 2019, you can get acquainted with the work of the factories and factories of the city as part of the Open # Mosprom project, notes NSN.

As Vladislav Ovchinsky, head of the capital’s department for investment and industrial policy, said, “the project allows you to increase personnel efficiency by gaining new knowledge.” Industrialists have access to seven areas and more than 60 educational courses, the website writes. kp.ru.

To identify staffing needs at capital enterprises, a survey is being conducted, with the help of which Moscow colleges, together with enterprises, modify educational programs and cover their staffing needs at the expense of graduates.

On July 10, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that 99 facilities would be built in Moscow under the program to stimulate job creation.

According to the official, thanks to this, more than 81 thousand people will be able to find work near their homes. Thus, citizens will be able to save time on the road, and the load on public transport will also decrease.

On July 3, Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of the capital for social development, announced that in six medical colleges of the Moscow Department of Health for applicants, the number of budget places for the upcoming academic year had been increased by 10%. Educational institutions are ready to accept over 3.5 thousand applicants, writes RT.