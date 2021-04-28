Two new promotions are now underway on the PSN Store, with a whopping 700+ games reduced for PS4, PS5, PS VR – and even PS3 and PS Vita!

The first is to celebrate Golden Week, which will begin in Japan on 29th April. The fittingly-titled Golden Week Sale basically features an array of games that originate from the Land of the Rising Sun. Here you can expect to see price cuts on Persona, Final Fantasy, Dynasty Warriors, Tales, Nier and loads more that aren’t RPGs.

Alongside that is the Games Under £ 20 promotion. In here is a more general assortment of blockbuster titles, indie gems and PlayStation favorites.

The ever-relentless joeydeacon over at HotUKDeals has collated everything into a ginormous list that’s a lot easier to read through than the actual PSN Store.

If you don’t want to scroll through all that, though, the games that stand out more immediately include:

Kingdom Hearts: All in One Package for £ 22.49

Bloodborne for £ 10.39

The Last Guardian for £ 14.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games for £ 14.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £ 15.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins for £ 10.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for £ 4.99

Descenders for £ 11.99

Life is Strange 2: Complete Season for £ 10.38

Anything there take your fancy? If so, you'll want to ensure you've got enough free space to download everything – especially if you've already eaten away at the PS5's measly internal storage.

If you're still after the console, the good news is that more PS5 stock will be available from mid-May. The current rumors circulating suggest the week of 10th May to be when consoles will be available to buy again.

After you’ve secured it, keep our page on the best PS5 deals bookmarked for regular savings on games, accessories and more. Or, follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for all the latest bargains on games, tech and everything in between.