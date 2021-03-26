TORREVIEJA is to pay out direct grants of € 2,000 from the Resistir Plan to some 606 self-employed people.

Entrepreneurs and micro-companies with up to 10 workers that applied for aid have all been included.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, confirmed the financial aid only went to businesses that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Approved by the Generalitat Valenciana, the “Resistir Plan” has meant that Torrevieja has been allocated almost 3.5 million euros of aid.

An extra half million euros has been contributed to the fund from the city’s own coffers.

The Local Development Agency (ADL) are currently processing applications, and payments should be expected over the next few weeks.

Dolón added that businesses can apply for more if their workforce exceeds 10, as long as the employees were paying social security up to December 31, 2020.

