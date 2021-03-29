Despite German government appeals to avoid foreign travel, Spain’s airports authority Aena reports that for the period March 26 to April 5 there will be 532 flights between German airports and Mallorca (inbound and outbound combined).

On Saturday and Sunday, Eurowings operated 44 flights to Palma from nine German airports. These were almost four times as many as the previous weekend, when there were twelve. The airline has not given exact numbers of passengers who flew at the weekend but has told the German news agency DPA that there were “good numbers” of reservations.

You operated fifteen flights at the weekend with some 2,000 passengers. The tour operator is quoted by DPA as saying that reservations were not 100 per cent and were of a similar level to the previous weekend.

Flights to Mallorca increased once the German government revised its travel advice on March 14, the incidence rates of new coronavirus cases having indicated that Mallorca and the Balearics were no longer on the risk list for travel. Latest figures from the national ministry of health point to a seven-day incidence in the Balearics of 28.71. On Saturday, data from the regional ministry indicated a seven-day rate of 27.68 in Mallorca. In Germany, meanwhile, Robert Koch Institute figures on Sunday gave a seven-day incidence of 129.7.

As from Tuesday, passengers returning to Germany will need to present negative PCR test results prior to boarding.