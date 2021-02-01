This week, between February 3 and 9, the Steam Game Festival, an online event where thousands of developers, mostly independent, make available to the public more than 500 demos for PC completely free of charge.

Titles correspond to future industry launches, which still do not have a date and constitute an excellent opportunity to publicize those attractive projects that seek financing to accelerate their publication.

In the presentation video Play What’s Next shows some of the games that will be available for demonstration during the event. This includes Genesis Noir, The Riftbreaker, Narita Boy, Almighty: Kill Your Gods, Fling to the Finish, and Black Book.

As on previous occasions, the only requirement to access the demos is to have an account on the platform and a PC prepared to support the graphical load of the demos.

Each of the videos group titles according to a gender classification: Action, Adventure, Horror, Platformer, Puzzle, RPG, Sports / Racing, Graphic Novels, Strategy, and Virtual Reality (VR).

This last category is striking because it seems that due to the Oculus Quest 2 effect, more users are beginning to be interested and developers are encouraged to launch their own proposals.

Among the new arrivals are Operation Armstrong, an asymmetrical VR title and Battle Blocks, where you will have to face other players in combat similar to Tetris.

The Spanish studio Superlumen, which is developing Desolatium, a horror game, will also have demos of Crystal Raiders VR, the new title from the creators of Cave Digger.

Due to Covid restrictions, during this week developers – some considered celebrities and others practically unknown – will carry out live broadcasts to show their respective works.

The intention is to get closer to the users and solve any type of doubts that may arise. From the time left to see the light to the creative aspirations of your project.

Even Valve itself will participate in the Steam Game Festival on the first day with a presentation in which the team will play a few demos with high addictive potential.

One of the highlights is action games. Among the titles that can be tested are Almighty: Kill Your Gods, where you will have to defend an island from gigantic monsters, either alone or with friends.

Also, Bloodroots is a beat ’em up game about revenge, while Graven is a fantasy FPS. There is also the debut game of Zenovia Steel Assault, which is a 16-bit platformer set in post-apocalyptic America and Kingshunt, the multiplayer tower defense game from Vaki Games.

