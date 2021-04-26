From above, Celestino González, Margarita Portillo, Carmen Morando and Benito Vera, former directors of large corporations who created a company after being fired.

With all the weapons in their favor: preparation, experience, knowledge of the international market and a good schedule, more and more managers, laid off at 50 due to the age gap, venture to undertake. Thus, in times of coronavirus, they face an unemployment rate that today stands at 12.5% ​​for their age group. In order not to swell the 921,000 unemployed who already add up and prevent the market from deciding for them, after emotionally adapting to their new situation, they are working hard to find solutions that create jobs and add value to society. A path with lights and shadows.

The main concern of former executives and now entrepreneurs refers to the payment of taxes and contributions. Tax expert Rubén García Quismondo, partner of the Quabbala law firm, advises “prudence in investments and business plans”. He explains that there are two ways to start a business: capitalize the unemployment benefit 100% or just a small part, a very interesting option because “teleworking greatly reduces costs.”

The second step will be to choose between registering as a self-employed person, “with the benefit of the flat rate for those who have never worked on their own”, he points out; create a company as an administrator or form part of a corporation or cooperative. In all cases, the law requires not to close in five years since taxes are stopped for the perception of the capitalization of unemployment, continues García Quismondo. In the event of closure, “the payment of the debt can be postponed up to 30,000 euros.” The expert advises “little investment in the business and save the benefit to withstand the losses that occur in the first two years.”

Lacking this type of information, like any other advice to return to the job market, is what prompted former director Benito Vera, an investment banking expert, to seek help. At executive reinvention start-up Experience Ahead, Vera caught up to weigh her options. The former director criticizes “the absence of severance plans when you are fired because of your age and because you are expensive” and assumes that the only way out is to undertake, because “what you have done so far is useless because there is no demand.” What for the co-founder of the start-up, Pilar Trucios, has to change: “Dismissal due to age is not the solution nor is it typical of a socially responsible company. It is time for them to look for alternatives so that seniors continue to work in a different way ”.

On her path to entrepreneurship, Vera was trained at a business school. There he contacted the founder of Global Alumni, Pablo Rivas, an online training company, of which he is now a partner. The former director predicts that “leaving so many valid people behind is going to create a huge social problem because we are going to live 100 years.” Vera asks the Government to recognize seniors, as well as to set limits to the firing strategies of companies and that “policies of labor stimulation and support are articulated in leaving when you are discriminated against by age.”

Another case of entrepreneurship after being fired is that of Margarita Portillo, former marketing director of the German multinational Zeiss. Portillo recommends setting up companies in sectors or training in positions that do not exist. This is what she did when launching a health service in the midst of a pandemic. health coach where they train professionals to accompany long-term chronic patients, “a new employability profile that had to be introduced,” he points out. Portillo assures that, when a command has been exercised, “it is easier to undertake because you transfer the scheme from a multinational and its team to a micro-SME”, although he acknowledges that the path is uncertain.

That is why he advises to think very well about the objective of the company and look for an unmet need, train and locate potential partners. “The ability and creativity to develop things that you did not know is amazing. Entrepreneurship requires quick decisions based on what the market says ”. And he adds: “But you also have to assume that you are alone, without help, and you have to be very strong because the demotivation is great.” For this reason, and to face the wave of layoffs that is coming, the EAE Business School professor, Pilar Llácer, launches a warning to sailors: “Start recycling on your own before they fire you.”

New positions

And it gives clues: “Do it for the booming positions in the market (green energy, logistics, content management or cybersecurity) or get advice to be autonomous and offer your services by projects”. Precisely what Carmen Morando has done: “I started to undertake, but with a network,” she says. Morando “saw” the dismissal coming and a few years before leaving Banco Santander with an ERE he began to train in human resources. At the age of 50, he enrolled in the Generación Savia platform of the Endesa Foundation, in whose quarry he found a partner to found a consulting firm for employer branding, an activity that she reconciles with her roles as a career counselor and a teacher at a business school.

Also the former director Celestino González, after a career dedicated to banking, launched a business model in which he offers financing solutions to SMEs, since “there is a huge gap in financial culture,” he says. What he did after going through the start-up Connecting Visions: “They empowered me to undertake and return to the market as an entrepreneur knowing how to value my knowledge and believing in my personal brand.”