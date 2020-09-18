The budget for the design and reconstruction of the building of the Russian Government House will amount to 5.27 billion rubles, according to September 18 RBK with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.

It is noted that the work will be carried out in stages. In 2022, federal funds in the amount of 1.1 billion rubles will be allocated for them, in 2023 – 799.1 million rubles.

At the same time, it is known that 1 billion rubles, which should have been spent on reconstruction in 2020, was transferred to the reserve fund due to the situation with the coronavirus. The amount allocated for 2021 is unknown.

According to the publication, the decision to reconstruct the building on Krasnopresnenskaya embankment was made back in 2017 by the then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The need for reconstruction in the press service of the government explains the dilapidated building. The published video shows water pouring from the ceilings in the garage due to a leak.

During the renovation work, some of the employees will move to the building of the former People’s Commissariat for Nationalities Affairs (Narkomnats) in Trubnikovsky Lane.

September 17 TV channel REN TV reported that the authorities allocated 42 million rubles for the fight against crows on the roof of the Government House.