434,779 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the world per day, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of coronavirus victims per day increased by 7 393. In total, according to WHO, 79 232 555 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, 1 754 493 patients have died.

More than 47% of all cases of infection occurred in North and South America (208,518). 152,625 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Europe, 29,062 in Southeast Asia.

In the first place in the world in the number of cases of coronavirus is the United States, where, according to the organization, 18,648,989 people fell ill. India ranks second (10,187,850), followed by Brazil (7,448,560).

At the same time, according to the American Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 18.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country, more than 330 thousand people have become victims of the virus. During the day, 226,274 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the United States, 1,663 patients died.

Recall that more than 28 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Russian Federation per day, 552 deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3 million Russians have been infected with the coronavirus, of which 54,778 have died.

Earlier, British scientists talked about seven symptoms of coronavirus infection that require a quick response. These include headaches, weakness, loss of appetite, muscle pain, diarrhea, confusion and skin rashes.