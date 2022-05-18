Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Hot air from North Africa: scorching heat expected in Europe. © DWD screen shot

While the next storms are rolling in Germany, a heat wave is imminent in Europe. And that already in May! Spain is particularly affected.

Munich/Madrid – Weather models predict temperatures of around 40 degrees in parts of Europe. In Spain it’s already around 30 degrees – in the next few days it will be even hotter there. “Exceptional temperatures for the time of year,” warns the Spanish weather service Aemet. Hot air masses from Africa flow to Spain. Heat records of up to 42 degrees threaten. The weather experts expect the heat wave to peak on Friday and Saturday. Saharan air and the current strong solar radiation are leading to a progressive and significant increase in temperatures, Aemet writes in a message on Twitter.

Scorching heat in Europe: “Orange” alert – heat wave threatens Spain

For May, the heat is unusual even in Spain. “Summer-typical and exceptional values ​​at this time of year” is how the weather service evaluates this phenomenon.

The south and center of Spain are particularly affected by the heat wave. From Madrid to the north of Andalusia it gets extremely hot – 40 to 42 degrees. The authorities have already issued an “orange” alert for Seville and the province of Cordoba. The 40 degree mark will be cracked here on Friday. Only after the weekend on Monday and Tuesday should it get cooler again. The forecasts also point to a very warm weather phase in Portugal, France and Great Britain.

Spain heat wave: Weather chart shows record highs of over 40 degrees

Record heat in Europe: Hot air from North Africa brings Sahara dust

The hot air masses from North Africa also transport Saharan dust to the Iberian Peninsula and parts of Western Europe. Some of this is also towed to Germany. According to the Saharan dust forecast by the European Atmospheric Service Copernicus, a large cloud of Saharan dust is expected to reach western Europe on May 20th and 21st. As early as mid-March, Sahara dust in Germany caused an unusual weather spectacle in the sky and “blood rain”.

This time dust amounts are probably also to be expected in the south of Germany. However, the announced severe weather situation with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusts of wind will probably quickly wash the desert particles out of the atmosphere and also off surfaces. The “dirt” is probably the least of the problems for drivers.

Spain warns of scorching heat and Saharan dust in the air

In Spain, on the other hand, the dust concentration is still high at the weekend. According to the Spanish weather service, this could lead to haze and limited visibility. The authorities warn that the air quality on the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands is also deteriorating. If the value is too high, outdoor activities should be restricted.

Extreme weather hit Spain last year in July 2021. Unbearable heat and almost unreal temperatures threatened. Previously, Greece and Cyprus also suffered from temperatures above 40 degrees in the middle of the holiday season. At night it hardly cooled down there – the temperatures hardly went below 30 degrees.(ml)