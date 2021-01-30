More than 32 thousand people took part in Saturday’s protest action in France, reports RIA News…

According to the country’s Interior Ministry, about 5,000 residents took part in protests in Paris. The protesters oppose the bill “On global security”.

The action in the capital of the country was marked by riots. Aggressive young people threw bottles and firecrackers at the police. Law enforcers responded by using water cannons and tear gas. In Paris, 28 people were detained.

The protesters dispersed at about 18:00 (20:00 Moscow time), when curfew begins in France. The prefecture of police on their Twitter page recalled a fine of 135 euros for being on the street at this time.