32,197 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Brazil in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health of the republic.

The total number of cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has reached 9,866,710. The victims of the virus in Brazil were 239,773 people, and 528 patients died per day.

In total, over 8.8 million people have recovered in the republic. There are 4695 cases and 114 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants of the country. Brazil ranks third in the world in the number of cases of coronavirus infection. The first place is occupied by the United States, followed by India.

Recall that at the end of December 2020, a new mutation of the coronavirus was identified in Brazil. According to preliminary data, it originated in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the number of new COVID-19 infections around the world has been declining for the fifth week in a row. It shows that simple health measures are working, he said, even given the presence of various mutations in the virus.