The Russian Investigative Committee announced the discovery in Mariupol of more than three thousand bodies of killed civilians

More than three thousand bodies of civilians were found on the territory of Mariupol. On Friday, December 30, “Lente.ru” was told in the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, civilians were unable to leave the city in time and, moving in search of food, became victims of the Ukrainian military. People died from different types of weapons. So, in April 2022, the bodies of 51 residents were found at the positions abandoned by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“After a complete survey of the city, their number amounted to more than three thousand,” the TFR said.

Earlier on December 30, it was reported that the Investigative Committee opened a case against the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny because of war crimes in Mariupol.