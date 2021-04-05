The pandemic has been gripping the population for more than a year, claiming lives and forcing thousands of businesses to lower the blind, and yet irresponsibility continues to rampage. Only in Murcia and Cartagena, the local police imposed during the Holy Week holidays more than 300 penalties for skipping the bullfighting restrictive measures.

Despite the efforts made by health workers to stop the virus and avoid hospital pressure, recklessness continues to feed the monster. Not only in Madrid do the images of laziness occur. In Murcia, two bars were hiding illegal parties, with excess capacity, without a mask or a safety distance. The Local Police acted in these celebrations and came to impose up to 181 sanctions on their members, in addition to denouncing the owners of the establishments.

“We are at a key moment to prevent a new wave of coronavirus infections from happening and we cannot lower our guard,” remarked the Councilor for Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca. “Fortunately, these incidents occur in an exceptional way, since the majority of the population is fully aware of the risk that is being run and the measures are mostly being carried out.”

The first performance took place on Saturday at a local in the Atalayas area. The local policemen were planted in the gambling den and found that there were up to 118 people who did not wear a mask. The owners of the establishment face a complaint for excess capacity of the premises and another infraction for lacking a sound limiter, according to sources close to the case.

The lack of control was also evident in a party that was held that same Saturday in a place in the Mariano Rojas area, in Murcia. According to sources from the Corps, the young people danced without a mask and without keeping a safe distance. The action resulted in 63 fines. The owner of the pub has also been denounced for failing to comply with the measures to tackle Covid, as the sources explained.

The agents of the Local Police of Cartagena were also very busy these days. Up to 127 sanctions were imposed between Wednesday and Sunday, according to Corps sources. On Saturday there were 38 fines, eight for organizing illegal parties in homes and another for breaking the perimeter confinement that has been imposed in Torre Pacheco. Irresponsible behaviors that show that overconfidence is still present and that it will end up paying dearly.