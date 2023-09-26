Cars overloaded with suitcases and memories, with entire Armenian families crammed inside, with tired and scared faces. It is the river of refugees heading to Armenia, fleeing from Nagorno Karabakh, the separatist enclave with an Armenian majority defeated last week by a lightning offensive by Azerbaijan. Over 28,000 have managed to cross the border, in a forced and “massive” exodus which – according to France – is taking place “under the complicit eye of Russia”, which has deployed a peacekeeping force in the region since 2020 secessionist. And the numbers continue to rise by the hour.

Armenia, thousands of refugees arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh



Brussels, which is closely following the crisis in the South Caucasus, announced that at today’s meeting between the diplomatic advisors of Paris, Berlin, Yerevan and Baku, together with the EU envoy for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, “there was a intense exchange of opinions on the importance of a possible meeting” between the two leaders – Armenian and Azerbaijani – at the Third Summit of the European Political Community scheduled for 5 October in Granada.