Over the past day, over 30 thousand cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus have been recorded in France. This is another anti-record in the country, according to the French health agency. Sante publique…

Previously, the largest number of detected cases per day did not exceed 27 thousand, and last Wednesday, almost 23 thousand infected were reported.

Over the past 24 hours, 88 people have become victims of COVID-19. More than 6,500 patients with coronavirus have been admitted to hospitals in the country in a week.

The total number of infected in France exceeds 809 thousand, more than 33 thousand of this number have died.

Amid the second wave of the epidemic in the Paris region, as well as several cities, including Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse, a curfew will be introduced from Saturday.

From 21.00 to 06.00 local time, leaving the house will be prohibited, although a number of exceptions are provided.

This restrictive regime will last for at least a month. However, these measures can be extended until the end of November.