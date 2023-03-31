Stiga, the European manufacturer and distributor of garden machinery and equipment, has launched the A1500 autonomous robotic lawnmower, the first mower that combines RTK GPS with STIGA’s patented Active Guidance System (AGS) technology, to predict GPS signal availability and mow the grass efficiently without interruption. Problems such as loss of GPS signal, inflexible perimeter wires and blocked radio signals meant that previous robotic mowers would drive over the same spot multiple times, either excessively mowing or requiring owner intervention. The Stiga autonomous robotic lawnmower owns over 30 patents between technologies and design elements. It is the first to feature STIGA’s patented predictive AGS technology, which works together with GPS RTK to improve 4G signal reliability even through garden features such as walls, fences, hedges and sheds, which can reduce signal quality.

With AGS, the autonomous robotic lawnmower Stiga learns and remembers where GPS reception is weak or interrupted and determines where there are blind spots in the garden. Use this information to plan the most effective mowing route each day by predicting exactly where and when to mow. Thanks to the uninterrupted connection with its reference station along its entire path, the Stiga autonomous robot not only ensures that every single area of ​​the lawn is cut regularly and precisely, but also that the same areas are not cut repeatedly creating an uneven result . “Although new technologies such as obstacle recognition systems, mapping and garden storage have emerged in the global robotic lawnmower market, these are not enough to guarantee excellent lawn maintenance,” said Sean Robinson, CEO of Stiga .