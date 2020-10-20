More than 30 million American citizens cast their votes ahead of schedule in the upcoming November general elections. The corresponding calculations were published on Monday, October 19, on the portal United States Elections Projectcreated by Florida State University professor Michael McDonald.

According to the portal, a total of 30,242,866 people have already voted in the United States. Texas remains the leader in early voting (4,064,685), followed by the states of California (3,037,970), Florida (2,509,245) and North Carolina (1,526,973). The number of those who made their choice ahead of schedule exceeds one million people in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Virginia and New Jersey.

The general election in the United States will be held on November 3. In addition to the president, a third of the Senate will be elected, the full House of Representatives, as well as a number of governors and thousands of members of local legislatures and executive bodies. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joseph Biden are fighting for the presidency. The inauguration of the new US President will take place on January 20, 2021.

On September 28, US President Donald Trump announced a “friendly” transfer of power after the November elections, while expressing confidence in his victory.

In June, incumbent US President Donald Trump said he might not recognize the election results if he was defeated. His rival Democrat Joe Biden said that in this case, the military would withdraw him from the White House. The leadership of the armed forces in response reminded that they are out of politics and intend to continue to comply with the laws of the country.

On August 21, Biden officially agreed to run for the Democratic presidency. He promised that if he wins, the United States will overcome the “era of darkness”, and also said that the country is ready to eradicate systemic racism.