Fine dust is created, for example, by the operation of cars, heating systems in homes or in industry, but also in agriculture. © Matthias Balk/dpa

Pollutants in the air make you sick and can even lead to death. The EU Environment Agency shows in a new report how many deaths could be avoided.

Rotterdam – According to the EU Environment Agency EEA, bad air remains the biggest health risk posed by environmental conditions. Around 253,000 deaths in the EU in 2021 were related to fine dust levels above the recommended limits of the World Health Organization (WHO), the EEA announced at the EU’s “Clean Air Forum” in Rotterdam.

The EU’s goal is to reduce the number of deaths related to fine dust pollution by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 2005. According to the EEA, between 2005 and 2021 the number of deaths has already fallen by 41 percent as air pollution fell.

“The impact of air pollution on our health is still too high,” warned EEA Director Leena Ylä-Mononen. According to estimates, particulate matter causes the greatest health burden through heart disease, followed by strokes, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and asthma.

More than 30,000 deaths in Germany

According to information, 32,300 deaths in Germany are related to too much fine dust in the air. The highest mortality rates are in the eastern and southern countries, said Ylä-Mononen. Around 40 European countries were included in the report.

The WHO had lowered the recommended limit values ​​for PM2.5 particulate matter in 2021 – for the average annual pollution from 10 to 5 micrograms (thousandths of a gram) per cubic meter of air. PM2.5 refers to fine dust particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers (thousandths of a millimeter). PM2.5 particles can sometimes penetrate into the alveoli and the bloodstream.

In addition to fine dust, NO2 and ozone are also problematic

According to the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), fine dust consists of a mixture of solid and liquid particles and is created by the operation of cars, heating systems in residential buildings or in industry, for example in metal and steel production. Fine dust is also produced in agriculture, such as ammonia emissions from animal husbandry.

In addition to fine dust, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ground-level ozone in the air also remain a problem: according to the EEA analysis, 52,000 deaths in the EU can be attributed to increased exposure to nitrogen dioxide, 22,000 to ozone pollution.

European Air Quality Index app

EEA experts demand that the guidelines recommended by the WHO be adhered to in order to avoid deaths. Measures are needed at EU level, but also at national and local levels. In cities, for example, the main thing is to reorganize traffic in order to protect people from air pollution.

EU citizens can use the “European Air Quality Index” app to find out what the air quality is like in their area and how they can deal with it. For example, they could decide whether it is a good time to do sports outside, say EEA experts. The app can also help compare countries or regions and draw attention to problems with bad air. dpa