New archaeological treasures, including a mortuary temple more than 2,500 years old, have been discovered in the Saqqara necropolis, located south of Cairo, Egyptian authorities announced on Saturday (January 16th). According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, these “major discoveries” were carried out by a team led by the famous Egyptologist Zahi Hawass. They also include more than fifty wooden sarcophagi dating from the New Kingdom (16th-11th century BC), found in 52 funeral shafts ten to twelve meters deep.

These artifacts were found near the pyramid of King Teti, the first pharaoh of the 6th Dynasty of the Old Kingdom. “The funerary temple of Queen Naert, wife of the king”, as well as three brick warehouses were discovered, added Zahi Hawass, quoted in the statement. The site of Saqqara, where there are ten pyramids, ancient monasteries or animal burial sites, is a vast necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. According to Zahi Hawass, this discovery could provide additional information on the history of the necropolis during the New Kingdom.

Egypt announced in November the most important discovery of the year 2020: more than 100 intact sarcophagi. The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled along with statues of deities, date back more than 2,500 years and are those of senior officials from the Late and Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt. Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said at the time that “Saqqara had not yet revealed” all its secrets.

Cairo is counting on these archaeological discoveries to boost tourism, a sector that has experienced many difficulties from the 2011 revolution to the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous excavations have been carried out in recent years in the necropolis, where archaeologists especially hope to find an old workshop for making wooden sarcophagi for mummies. The authorities also plan to inaugurate in 2021 the “Great Egyptian museum” on the Giza Plateau, near Cairo, where the famous Great Pyramids and the Sphinx are located.