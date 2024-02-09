Beyond 217 thousand children were born, in Italy, with assisted fertilization techniques. Almost as much as the population of Messina or Padua. Since the approval of law 40 of 2004 on medically assisted procreation (Pma), having reached the milestone of 20 years, the number of treatments carried out each year has doubled, as have the pregnancy rates. And procedures using cryopreserved embryos have also increased sharply. These are some of the data collected by the National PMA Register, established by law 40 at the Higher Institute of Health and which began its activity in 2005.

Here are the main data, released in view of the twentieth anniversary of the approval of the law, published in the Official Journal on 19 February. Pma activity increased almost twice, from 63,585 treatments in 2005 to 109,755 in 2022. And the percentage of children born alive in the general population, which in 2005 was 1.22%, reached 4 in 2022 ,25%. The registry obtained information relating to 217,275 children born alive following the application of MAP techniques. The average age of women undergoing assisted reproduction cycles has gone from 34 years in 2005 to 37 years in 2022 (in Europe in 2019 it was 35 years). Those over 40, who were 20.7% in 2005, increased to 33.9% in 2022 (in Europe in 2019 they were 21.9%). The average number of embryos transferred to the uterus has gone from 2.3 in 2005 to 1.3 in 2022. The percentage of multiple births – initially the birth of twins was very often synonymous with the use of ART – has fallen from 23, 2% in 2005 to 5.9% in 2022.

And again, procedures involving the use of cryopreserved embryos increased from 1,338 in 2005, equal to 3.6% of procedures, to almost 30 thousand (29,890) in 2022, equal to 31.1%, similar to the European average value of 2019 (latest data available) which was 31.2%. The relative pregnancy rate per 100 transfers performed has also grown, from 16.3% in 2005 to 32.9% in 2022. Pma techniques using donated gametes have increased from 246 cycles in 2014, equal to 0.3 %, to 15,131 cycles in 2022, equal to 13.8%.

The appeal. “The law has been modified by various pronouncements of the Constitutional Court, but its original structure has remained”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute Paola Anserini, president of the Italian Society of Fertility and Sterility and Reproductive Medicine (Sifes-Mr). A system that contributes to making “resolving some problems a little difficult”. For the expert, two above all: the fate of the so-called orphan embryos and the obstacles to heterologous fertilization, that with gametes external to the couple. “Real problems” on which doctors launch an appeal to politics. “They can be resolved, or at least started towards resolution, regardless of the political color of the Government”, claims Anserini.

“Today – recalls the specialist, head of the Physiopathology of Human Reproduction Unit of the Irccs San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa – frozen embryos that are not used cannot have any other destiny other than being transferred to the uterus of mother”, the woman from whom they were generated. And if “some are not exactly abandoned, but only waiting to be implanted” in the maternal womb, “others are no longer claimed”. Orphans in all respects. How many? Some estimates speak of tens of thousands, but Anserini specifies that “the figure cannot be estimated”, also because “only a part” of the frozen embryos can be considered abandoned. In any case, “there are many. The last official census dates back to about ten years ago – underlines the expert – then it was no longer carried out, there was never again the desire to define a different fate for these embryos than to keep them where they are.”

“We should certainly start from there”, from counting them, hopes President Sifes-Mr. After which “they should be able to be made available to other couples with infertility problems, as had already been foreseen several years ago by a bill by Antonio Palagiano. A very simple and streamlined project”. Making it concrete “would also help to increase responsibility towards these embryos – reasons the specialist – because in this way the parents would know that if they abandon them they will still be made available to others”. For Anserini, then, “another great critical issue concerns the heterologist”. The main issue is that “today in Italy egg donation works only and exclusively with the purchase of gametes from abroad. We definitely need a plan B”, i.e. “promoting the preservation of oocytes” by women for some time to come.

“There heterologous fertilization it is asked more and more – Anserini remarks – and more and more often with the motivation of advanced age. It is a fact that we are now having children later, that when we try it is more difficult to conceive them and that therefore we resort more and more to egg donation”, with the problems mentioned above. Since “at least in the short term there there will be a way to reverse this trend”, warns President Sifes-Mr, to “reduce the need to resort to egg donation, our proposal is to ensure that the preservation of oocytes can increase. Self-donation – explains the expert – should be an act of self-determination for women who between 32 and 35 years of age are not yet in a position, or still do not have the will, to have a child and form a family. They should have the opportunity to preserve their eggs. And since usage is never 100%, those that remain could be donated to others.”

But is the use of medically assisted procreation procedures uniform and equitable in all areas of the Peninsula? “With the application of the new Lea”, the essential levels of assistance, Anserini replies, “access to public centers for MAP should improve. Obviously – he adds – access to MAP techniques in public centers presents regional differences , as happens with any other performance”.

In the 20 years since the law was approved, 9,200 children have come into the world in Genera centers in Italy. “From 2008, the year in which the first Genera center was founded in Rome, to 2021, in our clinics we have ensured a significant contribution to the important flow of newborns made possible thanks to the use of PMA. From 2004 to today, this has increased progressively, not without the difficulties linked to the prohibitions that once existed precisely on the basis of law 40”, underlines Filippo Maria Ubaldi, medical directorof the network of 8 clinics specialized in reproductive medicine.

“Prohibitions, such as that of resorting to heterologous fertilization, or of being able to attempt MAP in the case of fertile couples but carriers of genetic diseases – recalls the expert – which were then abolished thanks to the intervention of the Constitutional Court and which today no longer constitute an obstacle for Italian couples wishing to have a child”. “In 2004, PMA did not offer the possibilities and chances of success that exist today. The technology has evolved greatly both at a clinical level and within embryology laboratories. The cryopreservation of gametes, the pre-implantation genetic test on embryos, personalized hormonal stimulation protocols – he explains Laura Rienzi, scientific director of Genera – these are all achievements that the most advanced centers have achieved in these 20 years, allowing them to optimize the chances of success of the Pma”.

“Today we are faced with challenges such as the use of artificial intelligence, big data, genetic tests for the study and prevention of infertility – he continues – all frontiers that we are exploring very carefully and which we will only use when we are certain of be able to make the most of them for the benefit of patients. What is certain is that today in Italy the offer of treatments is cutting edge and has nothing to envy of that of other European countries. Currently access to these techniques is continuous improvement, but it could be expanded by intervening on citizens' awareness, as well as naturally increasing the offer of services throughout the national territory. An important objective to be achieved – he comments – considering that the PMA could make an even more significant contribution to the continuous decline in births which we have been witnessing for years in Italy.”