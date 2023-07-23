More than 2,000 tourists evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes due to forest fires

On the Greek island of Rodov, all the hotels that were threatened by forest fires were evacuated. More than 2,000 people were transported by sea, Ioannis Artopios, deputy spokesman for the Greek fire department, said during a briefing. RIA News.

In Rhodes, strong forest fires have been raging since July 18; on July 22, the fire reached three hotels in the village of Kiotari. Tourists were evacuated from a number of hotels. Artopios also said that the fire had reached the coastal area of ​​Kiotari.

“The evacuation of all the hotels went without problems to safety, and it is estimated that more than two thousand people were rescued by sea,” he said.

According to him, “preventive evacuations carried out in Rhodes concern less than ten percent of the island’s tourist sites.”

On July 18, it was reported that one of the main reasons for the increase in average temperatures in the countries of Southern Europe was a thermal explosion in the Sahara, named after Charon. As expected, waves of hot air will also affect seven south-eastern regions of France. Extreme heat could disrupt local nuclear power plants, experts said.

In addition, scientists said that high temperatures can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks in residents of southern Europe, North Africa, Asia, and the United States. At the same time, abnormally high temperatures at night will pose the greatest threat to vulnerable groups of the population.

Earlier it was reported that the risk of increased extreme heat in a number of countries in southern Europe, including Italy, Spain and Greece, in whose territory large pockets of forest fires have already broken out.