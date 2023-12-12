There is insulin, all the main antibiotics starting from amoxicillin (which has also been the protagonist of shortage episodes this year), paracetamol, vaccines. And also anaesthetics, antiepileptics, anxiolytics, antipsychotics, and other therapeutic products such as folic acid. AND' the first version of the Union's list of essential medicines, a tool designed to avoid potential shortages in the EU. The list has been approved and the European Commission, the heads of the national regulatory bodies and the European Medicines Agency EMA have published it. It contains more than 200 active ingredients from human medicines considered crucial for healthcare systems across the EU/EEA, for which continuity of supply is a priority and shortages should be avoided.

The European regulatory network, explains the EMA in a note, “will give priority to essential medicines in actions at EU level aimed at strengthening their supply chain”. The list is a tool aimed at “supporting EU efforts to ensure security of supplies and prevent shortages of critical medicines”. But “Inclusion on the list does not mean that the medicine is likely to experience a shortage in the near future“, the agency points out. It simply means that preventing shortages of those specific products is particularly important “since a shortage could cause significant harm to patients and pose major challenges to healthcare systems.” A medicine is considered essential if it is used for diseases serious and cannot be easily replaced by other medicines, for example in the event of a shortage. It is included in the Union list of essential medicines if it meets certain criteria, including being essential in more than a third of EU countries/ If it's.

L'list contains active ingredients covering a wide range of therapeutic areas and includes vaccines and drugs for rare diseases. He reflects the outcome of the review of 600 active ingredients taken from six national lists of critical drugs. The list will be expanded in 2024 and will be updated annually thereafter. The review was carried out with all EU member states. The medicines on the list can continue to be prescribed and used as usual by patients and healthcare professionals.

Further reporting obligations for marketing authorization holders and national competent authorities will be established and will become effective when the proposed pharmaceutical legislation becomes applicable. The publication of the list will have no impact on existing or to be established national lists of essential medicines. However, it will support the network's efforts in drawing up national lists where these do not yet exist. Furthermore, it will support and accelerate the European Commission's analysis of the supply chain to determine potential vulnerabilities. The Commission and EMA's Medicines Shortages Steering Group (MSSG) can propose measures to address vulnerabilities in the supply of such medicines, to ultimately prevent and mitigate shortages.

This list of essential medicines complements other measures adoptedsuch as good practices for industry and for patients and healthcare professional organizations for the prevention of medicine shortages, the recently created MSSG solidarity mechanism, a toolkit and recommendations for actions to avoid antibiotic shortages key used to treat respiratory infections.