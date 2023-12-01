Homeworld 3 will launch on 8th March 2024, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox have now confirmed, two decades after its predecessor.

The long-in-the-works real-time strategy follow-up was previously set to launch in February 2024, following a significant delay from the first half of 2023.

Originally announced in August 2019, the space combat threequel looks ambitious. When our Bertie took a look last year he dubbed it as having tremendous scale, and being “a space RTS for the James Webb era”.

A look at the ambitious Homeworld 3, now launching in March 2024.

As ever, various special edition versions of the game will be offered, including a Deluxe Edition with a Year One pass that includes expansions for roguelike portion War Games.

You can cough up even more money for the Fleet Command Edition, which adds a digital soundtrack, in-game cosmetics and 72 hours early access. Finally, there’s a Collector’s Edition with all the above and a set of physical statues.

“This is what I mean when I say ‘Homeworld is back’,” our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer’s Homeworld 3 preview. “It is the experience you remember but improved and evolved.”