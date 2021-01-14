In Norway, 23 people have died after receiving Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. This is stated on website Norwegian Medicines Agency.

Experts are investigating the causes of death of citizens. 13 cases have already been studied.

The agency noted that the vaccine could indeed cause side effects that led to “a more serious course of existing diseases in the elderly.”

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccination began in Norway on December 27. Residents of nursing homes in Oslo were the first to take root.

The US also began inoculating the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.