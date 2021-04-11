In a coal mine in Xinjiang Uygur, flooded after Saturday’s accident, 21 people were stuck, eight were rescued. This is reported on Sunday, April 11 Reuters…

On Saturday, April 10, in the evening, a coal mine in Xinjiang was flooded as a result of an accident. There were 29 workers in it.

It is noted that at the moment, rescue work is underway for the missing in the mine.

Earlier in February, it was reported that more than 27.4 thousand people died in China in 2020.

The information follows from the report of the State Statistical Office of the PRC, according to which the mortality rate due to industrial accidents in 2020 is estimated at 1.3 per 100 thousand people, which is 11.7% less than in 2019.