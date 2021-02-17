At least 21 people as a result of a blizzard that hit the central and southern regions of the United States, reports BBC NEWS…

According to the publication, bad weather caused the death of people in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Missouri, including victims of road accidents, as well as those who were poisoned by carbon monoxide while trying to warm up in cars or using fuel generators.

In addition, an abnormally cold winter storm left millions of families without electricity and water. In Texas, for example, there were widespread power outages where the grid was overwhelmed by a surge in demand.

The United States National Meteorological Service previously reported February 16 was the coldest day on record in 21 cities across the country. It is known that frosts will remain there at least until the weekend.

Meanwhile, in American Texas, a woman and three children died in a fire trying to keep warm.