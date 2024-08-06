In Bashkiria, over 180 patients were evacuated from a mental hospital

In the city of Yanaul in Bashkiria, over 180 patients were evacuated from a psychiatric hospital due to a fire at a medical post. This reported in the republican administration of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

According to the department, the flames engulfed property at the medical post over an area of ​​two square meters. The medical facility staff dealt with the fire before the rescuers arrived.

“184 patients were evacuated from the building via the stairwells, 47 of whom were bedridden,” the Bashkir department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations specified.

Experts have begun to determine the causes of the fire. There have been no reports of casualties.

Earlier it was reported that a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the city hospital of the city of Artem in Primorsky Krai. At that time, seven people were saved from the burning building. In addition, 10 people got out on their own before the firefighters arrived.