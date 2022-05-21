Titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ghostwire Tokyo, Far Cry 6 among the highlights of the store.

We hope you are enjoying a good weekend with the free games for PC, PlayStation and Xbox that we recommended yesterday, because among them is Borderlands 3, the first of a new Epic Games Store mystery giveaway which has served as a starting signal for their may deals.

Offers available until next June 16As explained by Epic Games in the release published in the store, will be more than 1,600 games and add-ons with discounts up to 75% the ones we will have available until next June 16 2022 (17:00 CEST). Among the featured titles we find Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with a 20% discount or Ghostwire: Tokyo, for the first time on sale, with a 34% discount

We will receive a 25% discount couponFar Cry 6 receives its biggest sale in the store yet, with a 50% discount and you can find Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with a 29% discount. These are not the only offers to which we will have access, the store has also launched a new batch of its classic discount coupon program.

All Epic Games accounts will automatically receive a 25% epic coupon for use during Super Deals and that we may use for individual or multi-game purchases for a €14.99 value or more, after any discount. In addition, with each new purchase completed, we will receive a new 25% coupon.

More about: Epic Games and Offers.