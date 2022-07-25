Ein a forest fire in the Czech National Park Bohemian Switzerland near the border with Saxony has continued to call for the emergency services. More than 150 firefighters with 54 vehicles were on site on Monday to fight the flames despite the impassable terrain, according to a spokesman for the Czech professional fire brigade. Help also arrived from Germany. Strong winds fanned the fire again and again.

In the afternoon, around 80 people were brought to safety from the area of ​​the Prebischtor, a rock formation popular with tourists. In addition, a scout camp in Dolsky Mlyn with around 60 participants was cleared. The fire has now spread to the German side of the border, the Czech authorities said.

A fire-fighting aircraft and helicopters from the police and army were deployed. Water had to be brought in over long distances with hoses and pumps. The road between Hrensko and Mezna and the so-called Mühlenweg, a hiking trail, remained closed. The boat trips in the Kamnitzklamm, a rocky gorge, popular with tourists, have been suspended.

The Czech Environment Minister Anna Hubackova got an idea of ​​the situation on site. The 64-year-old attended a crisis meeting in the border town of Hrensko. The situation is critical, the politician then wrote on Twitter.

The forest fire broke out on Sunday morning over an area of ​​around seven hectares. After the fire was initially brought under control, embers flared up again overnight. The smoke can still be seen from a great distance. According to the information, no one has been injured so far.







The hard-to-reach terrain made extinguishing the fire difficult. The cause has not yet been determined – it is suspected that negligence could have led to the fire. Again and again, visitors do not comply with the camping ban in the national park or make illegal campfires. Added to this are dryness and drought. The Bohemian Switzerland National Park borders directly on the Saxon Switzerland on the German side.