In Russia, over the past day, 15,150 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in all regions of the country. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the daily increase has exceeded 15 thousand. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Friday 16 October.

Most infected in Moscow (5049), St. Petersburg (647) and the Moscow region (448). The smallest number of new cases was detected in Chechnya and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – four people fell ill there.