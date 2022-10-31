Home page World

John Skiba

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed in western India. The building was recently reopened after long repairs.

Ahmedabad – On Monday night (October 31), more than 130 people died when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in western India, police said. The renovation of the pedestrian bridge was only recently completed. A large crowd gathered for the Diwali Festival of Lights in the Indian city of Morbi in the state of Gujarat. The local police launched an investigation into the contractor.

According to the authorities, the bridge’s suspension cables gave way when around 500 people were on or near the bridge. Media reports showed videos of people clinging desperately to what was left of the bridge or attempting to swim ashore in the dark. Most of the victims drowned, said a representative of the local authorities on Monday night (local time) of the AFP news agency.

Bridge collapse in Morbi, a major city in India. Several hundred people die. © Solanki/dpa

Disaster in India: “I saw the bridge collapse before my eyes”

“I saw the bridge collapse before my eyes,” said a man who worked all night with the rescue operation. “It was traumatic when a woman showed me a photo of her daughter and asked if I had saved her. I couldn’t tell her her daughter had died.”

Another eyewitness said the bridge was “packed”. “The ropes snapped and the bridge fell down in a split second. People fell on top of each other and into the river.” The death toll rose to 132, according to senior police official Ashok Kumar Yadav on Monday morning. Most of the victims were reportedly women and children. Another 15 injured would be treated in hospital.

Dating from British colonial times, the 233 meter long and 1.50 meter wide suspension bridge over the Machchhu River is a popular tourist destination and was only reopened a few days ago after seven months of repair work. The broadcaster NDTV reported that the bridge did not have a safety certificate.

Bridge collapse in India: Police investigate contractors

The local police have launched an investigation into the contractor, Yadav said. The state has deployed a five-person team to investigate the accident. Rescue divers and boats searched for missing people late into the night. Dozens of soldiers from the Indian Army and Navy were also called into action.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was traveling through his home state of Gujarat at the time of the accident, announced compensation for the families of those killed and those injured. Those affected should receive “every possible help,” his office said on Twitter.

Disasters due to old and poorly maintained infrastructure are common in India. 26 people were killed when an elevated road collapsed in Kolkata in 2016. In 2011, at least 32 people died in the north-east of the country when a holiday crush caused a bridge to collapse. (afp)

