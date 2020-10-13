In Russia, over the past day, 13,868 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions of the country. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Tuesday 13 October.

Related materials

Most of the infected are in Moscow (4618), St. Petersburg (557) and the Moscow region (420). In the Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Okrugs, the daily increase was the least – 2 and 3 people, respectively. In addition, over the past day, 244 patients with coronavirus have died, another 7,550 recovered…

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,326,178 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions in Russia. Of these, 22,966 were deaths, another 1,031,785 people recovered.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that the average daily rate of coronavirus infection in Russia for seven days is 8 people per 100 thousand population. According to her, on different days it can be 7.5 or “a little more or less.” She added that in Israel the indicator is 54, in Belgium and France – 28, in the Netherlands – 27, in the UK – 22, in Spain – 21.