After marking a memorable Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company cheers up the month with sales to take into account.
As you know, Nintendo has taken over today with a lot of announcements of its Nintendo Direct. Although we will remember this event for the number of games presented, the Japanese company refuses to end the party and now we are happy for the month with some interesting offers: more than 1,000 titles for Nintendo Switch with reduced price.
On the occasion of february fest, the Big N returns to the fray with discounts of up to 75% on some games. Therefore, and as usual in this kind of promotions, we recommend rummage through the sales in case there is an affordable jewel for all pockets. Of course, keep in mind that this event will remain active until the day February 20thso we have just over a week to buy deliveries.
From 3DJuegos we have made a quick review of the most outstanding games of this promotion, so below you have a selection with the sales that have most caught our attention.
- Hades for 16.24 euros (before 24.99 euros): The February Festival has put hundreds of games on sale, so we also have a lot of indies in attendance. Hades, one of the most outstanding titles of 2020, did not want to miss the party and presents its own sale.
- Just Dance 2022 for 39.59 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): If you want to move the skeleton with your friends and family, Ubisoft gives us the opportunity to enjoy the most popular hits with its classic dance game. An opportunity to have fun and show who’s boss on the track.
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for 9.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): This union of Nintendo with Ubisoft has captivated a good handful of players. And now that we are waiting for its sequel, Sparks of Hope, we have the opportunity to discover this colorful and strategic game.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for 39.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): The most recent installment of Mario Kart has a lot of bellows, and that is why the Big N has taken advantage of its Nintendo Direct to announce a massive DLC. A great excuse to get our hands on this frenetic racing title.
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros)– While the Monster Hunter franchise has captured the interest of the community, its story-driven installments aren’t far behind either. With this promotion, Nintendo gives us the opportunity to check this fact with an interesting discount.
- Octopath Traveler for 29.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Unsurprisingly, the RPG also has a big slot during the February Festival, something that exemplifies the price of this title. Through eight travelers and eight different stories, we can explore a fantasy world never seen before.
- Overcooked! 2 for 6.24 euros (previously for 24.99 euros): If you haven’t tried this comical adventure yet, the Japanese company allows us to discover it on Nintendo Switch at a really low price. Try to survive all kinds of situations in the kitchen and coordinate as best you can with your fellow chefs.
- Splatoon 2 for 39.99 euros (before for 59.99 euros): Splatoon has become a great brand for Nintendo, and that is why in its latest Direct we have been able to enjoy a preview of its third installment. If you haven’t tried this franchise yet, now we have the opportunity to get to know it thanks to this February promotion.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): one of the most outstanding remakes of Nintendo. Journey to Koholint Island and unravel its mystery through a classic Zelda adventure full of puzzles and menacing dungeons.
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for 39.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Since Nintendo has closed its Direct with the third installment of this acclaimed series, we now have at our disposal a lower price for the second adventure. Therefore, we can prepare for the September release in the best way: by playing past titles.
