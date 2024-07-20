Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

The student protests in Bangladesh are escalating. © Habibur Rahman/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Students in Bangladesh protest against the reintroduction of an old quota system. The government imposes a violent nationwide curfew.

Dhaka – The situation in Bangladesh continues to escalate dramatically after police opened fire on protesting students in the capital Dhaka on Saturday. AFP-Reporters on the scene confirmed that at least one person was injured. The protests took place despite a curfew that had been in place since midnight. The government responded to the unrest by sending more military troops onto the streets.

According to AFPAccording to the latest count, at least 115 people have died since the protests began. Several hospitals reported a significant increase in deaths from gunshot wounds since Thursday. The escalating situation prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cancel her upcoming trips to Spain and Brazil, a spokesman said.

Protests against quota system: Thousands demand performance-based reform in the public service

The demonstrations, which have been ongoing since the beginning of July, are directed against the possible reintroduction of an old quota system. It envisages reserving more than half of the jobs in the public sector for certain groups – for example, for descendants of soldiers who fought for the country’s independence in 1971, for women and for people from poor areas.

Thousands of young people, on the other hand, are demanding a system that places more emphasis on performance. In the country with more than 170 million inhabitants, unemployment and inflation are high. On Thursday, the government signaled its willingness to reform the system and to hold talks.

Clashes and violence broke out in several parts of the country. © Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Student protests in Bangladesh: Demonstrators free prisoners and set prison on fire

According to police, students stormed a prison in Narsingdi in the center of the country on Friday and probably freed hundreds of prisoners. The demonstrators then set the prison on fire.

In addition, the government tightened control over communications in the country by imposing an internet blackout on Thursday, making it much more difficult to share information. Bangladesh’s largest publishers are no longer able to update their news portals, and the state broadcaster has been unable to broadcast since the arson attack on its headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh imposes curfew and deploys army: Over 100 dead in protests

After violent clashes between protesters and police, the government imposed a nationwide curfew. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced that the army would be deployed in the capital Dhaka as well as in other districts.

On Saturday, current reports from this and other local media were no longer available online because the government had largely cut off internet, telephone and SMS connections. The number of victims has not yet been officially confirmed. According to the daily News Student leader Hasnat Abdullah reported that hundreds of people have been injured so far, and some have died. “Six students were killed while protesting for a legitimate reason. This pains us very much. We believe that everyone has the right to protest. The way the police and law enforcement agencies are dealing with this, we consider it to be premeditated murder.”

Protests in Bangladesh escalate despite ban on gatherings – government website hacked

In Dhaka, all public gatherings were banned for the time being on Friday, as “Prothom Alo” reported, citing the police. Nevertheless, isolated protests took place. A reporter from German Press Agency reportedthat the police used sound grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets. Demonstrators set fire to vehicles, shops and offices, among other things.

Student representatives met with government representatives at midnight on Friday, it was reported. However, no information on the results of the talks was provided, reported BBC BanglaOn Saturday, it was mainly military personnel who were on the streets. The Bangladesh government’s website appeared to have been hacked. On Saturday, it read: “Stop killing students” and “It’s no longer a protest, it’s now a war.” (AFP/dpa/jal)