IRNA: Iranian Interior Ministry announces 100 arrests in schoolgirl poisoning case

In Iran, 100 people were detained in the case of the poisoning of students in girls’ schools in the country. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic, transmits IRNA agency.

The Iranian department specified that among the detainees there are people whose purpose was to “bring terror to the population and students, close schools and create skepticism towards Iran.” Others arrested sprayed poisonous chemicals out of mischief to interrupt classes.

An investigation is currently underway, including a possible connection between the detainees and terrorist organizations.

According to the agency Reuters, in total, over 1,000 students were poisoned. Iranian leader and spiritual leader Ali Khamenei called the incident an unforgivable crime. In his opinion, such an act should be punishable by death if it was committed intentionally.

