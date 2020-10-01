The havoc of the corona virus has been severely broken on the people of the paramilitary force besides the common people in the country. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief AP Maheshwari said on Thursday that so far more than 10,000 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the force and the infection recovery rate is about 85 percent. He said that the force is taking various steps to ensure that its soldiers remain healthy and their immunity levels are high.Maheshwari said, ‘So far more than 10,000 cases of corona virus infection have been reported in our force, but most people have been cured. The recovery rate is around 80-85 percent. “The Director General of CRPF told reporters at the closing ceremony of ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ at Vijay Chowk here,” Organizing such a program during Kovid-19 To underline the fact that we need to increase our immunity and strengthen physical ability by wearing face masks and following medical protocols such as physical distance to deal with epidemics like corona virus infection. ‘

Deputy spokesman of the force, Moses Dinakaran, said that the force personnel deployed across the country had run up to 15 million kilometers under the ‘fitness’ initiative that began on 15 August. Sportspersons including CRPF officials, country’s first Arjuna Award winner GS Randhawa, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, weightlifting champion Kunjarani Devi and others ran from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on the occasion. According to the data, 58 CRPF personnel have lost their lives since Kovid-19.