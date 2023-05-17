Home page World

Ulrike Hagen

In an animal study, Finnish researchers have identified a specific strain of bacteria in the gut that could be the cause of Parkinson’s.

Helsinki – More than 10 million people worldwide suffer from the disease, which often announces itself years in advance: with Early warning signs that indicate Parkinson’s early on. The main cause of the disease, for which there is currently no cure, is still unknown to researchers. Researchers at the University of Helsinki have now made a discovery that could be groundbreaking: they used animal experiments to identify a specific strain of bacteria in the gut that could be the cause of Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s research: According to the study, intestinal bacteria should trigger the disease

Parkinson’s disease can cause dementia, depression and difficulty speaking and eating, typical symptoms are motor disorders. There is currently no cure for the disease, which affects up to 400,000 people in Germany alone German Parkinson Society (dpg).

Researchers still don’t know the direct cause of Parkinson’s, but most experts believe it’s caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. It is also known that in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease there are increased deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein, also known as “Parkinson’s proteins”, which are responsible for changing Nerve cells in the brain, similar to dementia and Alzheimer’sare responsible.

Cause of illness found? Researchers discover gut bacteria that could trigger Parkinson’s

In an animal study, scientists at the University of Helsinki have now identified certain strains of the bacterium Desulfovibrio in the gut that may be the cause of the accumulation of these “Parkinsonian proteins”. The researchers believe that the results of their studythe first on the Swiss science portal frontiers was published, can help physicians track down people who carry these special bacteria and use them as targets for possible therapies.

What are Desulfovibrio bacteria?

Anaerobic Desulfovibrio bacteria are commonly found in soil, water and animal feces.

We all come into contact with them through food, what we drink and the environment.

Previous studies show an association between Desulfovibrio bacteria and inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis.

Parkinson’s research: Previous studies had provided evidence of intestinal bacteria

“The results of a previous study indicated that Desulfovibrio bacteria could have something to do with the onset of the disease,” explains the microbiologist Professor Per Saris, who was involved in the study. Saris says researchers have suspected for years that a toxin, or bacteria that produce toxins, could cause Parkinson’s disease.

This is because constipation often precedes movement disorder symptoms—even 10 years beforehand—when the brain is already damaged. “It was therefore only logical to investigate bacteria as the cause of the alpha-synuclein accumulation,” adds the researcher. In addition to bacteria, various other factors can affect intestinal health and attack the intestinal flora.

Parkinson’s research: bacterium found in patients’ intestines

The researchers discovered Desulfovibrio bacteria in the stool samples of ten people who had Parkinson’s disease. These samples were then administered to worms to see which animals were producing more alpha-synuclein proteins.

It turned out that the worms from Parkinson’s patients had significantly higher amounts of these proteins. In addition, they also died earlier compared to the worms that were fed stool samples from healthy people.

Researchers discuss new therapeutic approach for Parkinson’s: Removal of harmful bacteria in the intestine

“The findings of the study could enable a new therapeutic approach for Parkinson’s,” emphasize the researchers. “Screening of carriers of the Desulfovibrio strains and then removing the bacteria from the gut could help prevent Parkinson’s disease.” .”

The next step is to compare genetic information to identify genetic differences between the bacteria from people with and without Parkinson’s disease.