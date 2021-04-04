More than 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate Easter around the world, Izvestia TV channel reports.

Pope Francis held an all-night vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica, urging believers not to lose hope despite the pandemic. Due to security measures, only 200 people were admitted to the service. For the second year now, the Vatican has held a limited celebration.

In most EU countries there are restrictions on this Easter. It is not easy for some believers to celebrate Easter in such conditions.

Hundreds of thousands of Catholics will celebrate the holiday in Russia. According to some estimates, about 1 million parishioners of this church live in our country.

The churches have abandoned some parts of the services. Believers in temples are asked to wear masks and disinfect their hands.

