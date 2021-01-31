The Russian government will allocate more than 1.1 billion rubles for payments to medical workers for the detection of oncology.

We are talking about cases when an oncological disease is detected during medical examination and preventive medical examinations.

As reported on website Cabinet, the funds will be received by the territorial bodies of the Mandatory Medical Insurance Fund.

Recall that the law on payments to doctors for early detection of oncology was adopted in November 2019.

Earlier, the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko called the amount of payments that Russian health workers received for the fight against coronavirus. According to him, a total of 188 billion rubles were paid.