Russian Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season home game against the New Jersey Devils. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on the night of Friday, March 26, and ended with a score of 4: 3 in favor of the hosts. In addition to Ovechkin, Russians Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov were among the winners. The latter made a double.

At the end of the meeting, Kuznetsov was recognized as the first star of the match, and Ovechkin – the second. For the 35-year-old Russian, the puck became the 15th of the season.

The captain of the Washington Capitals continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s record (894 goals in the NHL). At the moment, Ovechkin has 721 goals. Ovechkin ranks sixth in this indicator. Canadian Marcel Dionne, who is in fifth place, has ten more goals.