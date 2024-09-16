The Hockey News: Alexander Ovechkin Injured During Training

Washington Capitals Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin was injured during training. This became known The Hockey News.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 16. Ovechkin managed to complete his stretching, began performing the first exercise, but abruptly stopped it due to discomfort. After that, the Russian left the court; details of the injury have not been reported.

Earlier, Cherepovets Severstal forward Alexei Kruchinin spoke about Ovechkin’s love for beer. “If his size doesn’t hinder his movement on the field, then what are the questions?” he noted.

Ovechkin, 38, has been playing in the NHL since 2005, and has played for Washington throughout his overseas career. In 2018, the forward won the Stanley Cup with the team.