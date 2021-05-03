Russian Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin will return to the ice after injury. About this in Twitter The Washington Post journalist Samantha Pell reported.

According to her, Ovechkin was included in the team at the away match of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL) against the New York Rangers.

The match “Washington” – “Rangers” will be held on Tuesday night and will begin at 02:00 (Moscow time).

35-year-old Ovechkin on April 23, ahead of schedule completed the meeting of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL) against the New York Islanders (1: 0). Later, the club’s press service said that the captain had a lower body injury.

Ovechkin has scored 24 goals this season and made 18 assists in 43 regular season games. In addition, the Russian has 730 goals in the regular season during his entire career in the NHL. According to this indicator, it is in sixth place.