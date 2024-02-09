Ovechkin scored a goal in the match against Florida and reduced the gap to Gretzky

Russian forward of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin scored a goal in the regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL) against the Florida Panthers. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on the night of Friday, February 9, and ended with a score of 4:2 in favor of Florida. The Russian scored a goal in the third game in a row.

Ovechin narrowed the gap to Wayne Gretzky, who is the leading sniper in NHL regular season history, to 61 goals. The forward has 833 goals. In addition, Ovechkin updated the scoring record in matches with Florida for one hockey player. In 71 games with the Panthers, he scored 89 points (44 goals and 45 assists).

This season, Ovechkin played 46 matches in the regular season. He scored 11 goals and 22 assists.