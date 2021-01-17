Russian forward of the American hockey team “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin scored the first goal in the new season of the National Hockey League, reports TASS.

It is reported that the Russian distinguished himself in the away match of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The match, which took place on Sunday, ended with a score of 4: 3 (in shootouts) in favor of Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin threw the puck from Yevgeny Kuznetsov’s pass in the 15th minute, but in the shootout he could not realize his attempt.

It is worth noting that now 35-year-old Ovechkin has 707 goals in his assets, he is eighth in the list of the best snipers in the NHL regular championships.

Earlier, Alexander Ovechkin’s goal against Phoenix was recognized as the best in the XXI century. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay striker Nikita Kucherov has surpassed the captain of the Washington team in the rating of the best forwards according to the official website of the National Hockey League.