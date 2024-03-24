Ovechkin scored twice against Winnipeg and reduced the gap to Gretzky to 46 goals.

Russian forward of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin scored twice against the Winnipeg Jets in a regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The captain of the capital's club scored in the 43rd and 52nd minutes of the third period. He extended his goal streak to five matches. As a result, the meeting ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of Washington.

Thus, Ovechkin reduced the gap from Canadian Wayne Gretzky in the list of the best snipers in the NHL regular season in history by another two goals. The Russian has 46 goals left to lead.

In total, this season, 38-year-old Ovechkin played 67 matches, in which he scored 26 goals and 32 assists.