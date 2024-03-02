Washington forward Ovechkin reduced the gap to Gretzky to 55 goals

Russian forward of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin scored one goal in the regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL) against the Philadelphia Flyers. Meeting statistics are available at website leagues.

The game ended with a score of 5:2 in favor of the capital club. Ovechkin opened the scoring in the match in the 25th minute. Sonny Milano, John Carlson, Anthony Mantha and Dylan Strome also scored in the winning lineup.

Ovechkin, 38, brought his regular-season goal tally to 839. He solidified his position as the NHL's leading scorer, narrowing the gap to first-place Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894) to 55 goals.

This season, Ovechkin played 56 matches in the NHL regular season. The Russian has 17 goals and 27 assists.