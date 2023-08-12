Ovechkin said that Messi, moving to Inter Miami, made a conscious choice

Russian striker of the National Hockey League (NHL) club “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin appreciated the transfer of the Argentine striker Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. This is reported Metaratings.

“Man chose America. I think he made a conscious choice for the family, for himself. And now he shows that he is the coolest, the best, ”said Ovechkin. He also noted that he would be happy to attend the Inter match if he was invited.

Messi, 36, joined Inter Miami on July 15. His agreement with the American club runs until the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005. He spent all seasons in North America with Washington. Together with the club, the hockey player won the Stanley Cup in 2018. The Russian takes second place in the list of the best scorers in league history.