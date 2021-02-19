Russian forward of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin has become one of the 100 best assistants in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL). Reported by RIA News…

In the game against the Buffalo Sabers, the Russian made the 581st assists of his career and took the 100th place in the ranking of all time. The match took place on the night of Friday, February 19, and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the capital team.

The Canadian forward Paul Kariya is in 99th position; he is ahead of the Russian by six assists. Another Canadian representative, Wayne Gretzky, tops the rating. The forward has made 1963 assists in his career.

Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005. He led the Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup win.